Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Isidore Church
Eli A. Caliva Obituary
Eli A. Caliva, 59 of Carol Stream, devoted husband of Heléne; loving father of Christopher (Nicole) and Alexandra Caliva; loyal brother to Juanita (Timothy) Smith, Dr. Ramona (Donna Hafner), Alfredo (Daniel Stronach), and Theresa Caliva. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019
