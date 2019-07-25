|
Eli A. Caliva, 59 of Carol Stream, devoted husband of Heléne; loving father of Christopher (Nicole) and Alexandra Caliva; loyal brother to Juanita (Timothy) Smith, Dr. Ramona (Donna Hafner), Alfredo (Daniel Stronach), and Theresa Caliva. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019