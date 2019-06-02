Eli Galford, age 97, died peacefully at the home of his daughter Karen and son-in-law Reevy Rosenberg in Lincolnwood, IL on 5/29/19. He was born in Detroit to the late Rose and Max Goldfarb and spent his youth in New York. He was the devoted husband of the late Enid Galford (née Waldner). He was the much loved father of Brian (Judy) Galford of Sharon, MA and Terry (Saul Rosenberg) Schulman of Greenbrae,CA, adored grandfather of Amy (Sheryl Ives) Chelin, Rebecca (Dustin) Burke, Max Rosenberg, Ariel Galford and Laurel Galford, proud great grandfather of Henry Burke and Isaac Burke, dear brother of the late Cele (Leo) Pomerantz, and generous uncle to many. In recent years, he was devoted to his adored companion, the late Annette Starr. He served as a lieutenant in World War II in the Army Air Corps as a meteorologist in the Pacific theater. Internment private. Contributions may be made to Journey Care Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or online at Journeycare.org/donate. Memorial service at his residence in Lincolnwood on June 10 at 2pm. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary