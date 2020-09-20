1/1
Eli Jacobs
Eli Hugh Jacobs, 82, passed away peacefully September 16, beloved husband of Jacqueline, nee Stemler; loving father of Michelle (Steve) Gerol, and Helene (Tom) Larosa and stepfather of Dina (Robert) Mohr, and the late Michael Spanola; cherished grandfather of Tyler, Mackenzie, Kyle, Chase, Lonnie, and Erica; dear brother of Barry and Ken (Debbie). Eli was an extraordinary man, loving, kind, compassionate, honest, and fun. He touched many lives and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held in November. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation (wish.org). To leave condolences and for information: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
