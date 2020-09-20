Eli Jacobs

Eli Hugh Jacobs, 82, passed away peacefully September 16, beloved husband of Jacqueline, nee Stemler; loving father of Michelle (Steve) Gerol, and Helene (Tom) Larosa and stepfather of Dina (Robert) Mohr, and the late Michael Spanola; cherished grandfather of Tyler, Mackenzie, Kyle, Chase, Lonnie, and Erica; dear brother of Barry and Ken (Debbie). Eli was an extraordinary man, loving, kind, compassionate, honest, and fun. He touched many lives and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held in November. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation (wish.org
). To leave condolences and for information: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com