Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Cantius Church
825 N. Carpenter St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Elia A. Slad Obituary
Elia A. Slad, nee Colangelo, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Honorable Jerome Slad; dear mother of Maria (the late Peter) Stoncius, Jerome, Lisa Hanauer, and Andrea Slad (Brad Warden); loving grandmother of Brigitta and Ericka Stoncius, Derek (Amanda) and Allegra Hanauer, and Nikolas Warden; great-grandmother of Alec and Sophia. Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Family and friends will meet on Friday, August 23, 2019 for 12:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. John Cantius Church, 825 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60642. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Carmelite Monastery, Des Plaines, IL or Missionaries of Charity. For info 312-421-0936 or sign guestbook at www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
