Elias D. Koutavas, 89, born in Fragata, Kefalonia, Greece; Beloved husband of Stavroula nee Pavlatos; Devoted father of Rosa (Harry) Psarros and Denise (George) Zervos; Cherished grandfather of Nikolas, Emmanuel, Eliana, Elias, Victoria, Billy, Stavroula and Steven; Loving brother of Koralia ( the late Dionysios) Koukouklis, Angelo (Anna), the late Jerry (Georgia), the late Frank (the late Julia), and the late Spiros (Ourania); Dearest brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Elias worked at Columbus Food Mart located in Des Plaines, IL., for over 30 years. Visitation, Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church 133 S. Roselle Rd., Palatine, IL. Interment will be private due to regulations at cemetery. New guidelines for church are during visitation people will be allowed to enter and exit the church provided they have a mask on. During service no more than 80 will be allowed to stay for service. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS! Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581 0536 or Info@colonialfuneral.com