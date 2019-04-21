Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Elias Levin

Elias Levin Obituary
Elias Levin. Beloved husband and best friend for 60 years of Leah. Loving father of Bruce (Karen) Levin, Caryn (Greg) Goldberg, and Jeffrey Levin. Cherished grandfather of Sarah and Becky Levin and Justin and Jessica Goldberg. He adored his family, music and passionate political conversations. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
