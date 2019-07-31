|
|
Moldowan, Elias, 94, of Lincolnshire, passed away Tuesday. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy, his son Eric and grandson Christopher Hoheisel. He is survived by his loving children Frieda Hoheisel, Marc (Lauren) Moldowan and Trina (Josh) Coe; his beloved grandchildren David Hoheisel, Brian Hoheisel, Chase Moldowan, Leisel Moldowan and Loretta Coe; his cherished great grandchildren Jacob Hoheisel and Zachary Hoheisel. Visitation 11am to 1pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. Chapel service to follow. Interment at Eden Memorial Park, Schiller Park, IL. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the . Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019