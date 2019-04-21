Elias Webster Shaker passed away peacefully Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Web was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 1st, 1927 to Margaret Defiel Shaker and Elias Shaker. He moved to Evanston, Illinois in 1932 where he spent the rest of his life as an active member of the community. Web graduated early from Evanston Township High School so that he could enlist in the Navy during World War II. Web then attended and graduated from DePauw University with a degree in economics and psychology. At DePauw, he met the love of his life, Suzanne Currier. They married in 1950. Web and Sue enjoyed 69 years of marriage with "never a harsh word". Web joined his father at Elias Shaker and Company. He was able to navigate the company through many changes, growing the business into a highly successful manufacturer's representative company. Web was able to take advantage of the success of his company by retiring early at the age of 55. In retirement, Web and Sue travelled extensively. In addition to enjoying his love of travel, Web was an active member of the community, setting up scholarship funds at his high school, donating to multiple organizations, participating in Northwestern University courses, book groups, and writing groups. As an advocate for education in its widely varied forms, Web funded both his children and his grandchildren's education. Aside from his wife Suzanne Currier Shaker, Web is survived by son Douglas Currier Shaker and his wife Katherine Rollins; daughter Margaret Shaker Rarey and her husband Brian Rarey; son Timothy Scott Shaker and his wife Ellen Shaker; daughter Melissa Shaker Yates and her husband Richard Yates; daughter Lucy Shaker Piatt and her husband Charles Piatt; and daughter Abigail Shaker Retzloff and her husband Phillip Retzloff. Web is also survived by his grandchildren: Isaac Shaker, Hilary Rollins, Cailin Rarey Judge, Eloise Rarey Waterbury, Jack Rarey, Robert Pullen, William Pullen, Alexandra Pullen, Sophia Shaker, Susannah Shaker, Isabella Shaker, Jackson Yates, Currier Piatt, Elias Piatt, Emmaline Piatt, Theodore Retzloff, and Clara Retzloff and by his great grandchildren Henry Judge and Lily Shaker. A celebration of Web's life will be held at their summer residence in Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Presbyterian refugee relief organization, ?Stock the Shelves?: First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette, 600 9th St. Wilmette, IL 60091. Checks payable to? "FPCW"? with "Stock The Shelves"? in the memo line.Arrangements entrusted to Evanston Funeral & Cremation, Roland F. Weis director. Info 847 866-8843, condolence and guestbook at evanstonfuneral.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary