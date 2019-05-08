|
|
Elinor K Mueller, nee Hortik, age 91, passed away May 6, 2019. Beloved wife of George Mueller. Loving mother of Patricia (Michael) Pfaller and Brian (Pam) Mueller. Devoted grandmother of Kevin, the late Sara, and Brendan Pfaller. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Katherine Hortik, and her brother Harvey Hortik. Fond aunt of many. Elinor is now surround by her family and friends in Heaven.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Batten Disease Support and Research Association, 2780 Airport Drive, Suite 342, Columbus, Ohio 43219 Visitation Friday, May 10th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Service 12 noon at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Prospect.Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019