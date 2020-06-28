Elinor Olga Dahmer
1933 - 2020
Elinor Olga Dahmer, nee Gaulke, age 87, of Morton Grove, passed away on June 15, 2020. "I know that my Redeemer lives" was a statement of faith that Elinor adhered to all of her life. She was born on March 5, 1933, to Albert and Olga Gaulke, in Milwaukee, WI. She attended Cross Lutheran Elementary School and Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Her college of choice was Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, IL. After graduation, she taught kindergarten in Milwaukee and spent a year as a second grade teacher in Van Nuys, CA. She and Conway J. Dahmer, who were married on June 30, 1956, celebrated their 63rd anniversary last summer. A daughter, Lizabeth Jo, was born on October 3, 1960. Elinor's love of literature and dealing with children led her to becoming a school librarian. She graduated with a Master's degree in library science from Rosary College (Dominican) in 1965. Eventually, after several jobs, such as children's librarian at Morton Grove Library, she accepted a position at Edison School in Morton Grove. It was there she taught until retirement. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Newberry Library, where one of her projects involved collating the papers of Claudia Cassidy, theater critic for the Chicago Tribune. Elinor's many church activities included being a reader, an usher, and a Sunday School teacher. She and Conway instituted a feeding the hungry program affiliated with their church. They did extensive traveling during their marriage, which included a year's schedule of spring in New York, summer at the Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, and London at Christmas. Elinor will always be remembered for her faith, her intelligence and wit, and her kind spirit. Wife of Conway; mother of Lizabeth (the late Chris) Kiszynski; grandmother of James (Taylor) Kiszynski. Rest in peace, my love. Services are private. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 26, 2020
Elinor was my very first boss when I was a page at Morton Grove Library in 1967. Though we never met again, we shared a mutual friend later in life with Sydell Reeves. Elinor was a very kind and gentle mentor to a very green teen ager.
Nancy VanBrundt
Friend
