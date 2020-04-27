Home

Elinora Marie Klomp

Elinora Marie Klomp Obituary
Elinora Marie Klomp (nee MacKrell), 88, passed away peacefully engulfed in love at Radford Green nursing home in Lincolnshire, IL.

Preceded in death by her beloved late husband Peter Klomp Sr., sons Ronald and Anthony Soliwoda, her brother Leo and her sisters Theresa and Carole. She is now reunited in peace with them. She was the devoted mother of Elizabeth, and her favorite son-in-law Brian, Tenner. Her best and finest moments were being "Nana" to Izzy, Jacob and Abby. Born in Erie, PA she moved to Cleveland and married Peter. Thirty-five years as a waitress at Stouffer's Restaurant and never missed a day of work. She was a wonderful, loving and caring person with a quick wit and stubborn will. Nana always had the radio on and loved the music program at Radford Green. Thank you to the staff at Radford Green who tirelessly took care of her over the past year when her dementia took over. Contributions can be made in her name at Radford Green so that others can continue to enjoy the music and sing-a-long. In her honor, use more butter, wear all your jewelry at once and sneak up on someone you love and scare the crap out of them! We love you Nana! You will be greatly missed. Due to current situation, family service will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020
