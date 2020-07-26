Elinore Florine Mulcrone, nee Apple, age 96, passed away on July 19, 2020. Born at Midway Farm, in Bay Island off of New Boston, IL, on May 24, 1924 to John Francis Apple of Sterling, IL and Dorothy Figg of Davenport, IA. Before finishing high school in Sterling, Elinore moved to Chicago and worked at Stewart Warner during WWII. Upon completing a GED, she enrolled at DePaul University, getting a degree in English. The love of literature and classical music continued to be important throughout her life. For most of her career she taught at Marion Central Catholic HS in Woodstock. In 1978 she married Vincent Edward Mulcrone (deceased 2009) and moved to Chicago, teaching in the CPS system. Elinore was a member of St. Monica Sodality, Delta Epsilon Sigma: National Catholic Scholastic Honor Society, and Kappa Delta PI: National Honor Society in Education. Elinore is survived by her step-children LeRoy (Wendy) Mulcrone, Patricia (Ronald) Fulton, and Karen (Kevin) Hill, and their combined children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her cousins Carol Calkins of Chetek, WI, and Beverly Asbury of Sterling, IL and their families. Special mention must be made of her caring friends: Joan Pinz, Paula Burns, Connie Foster, Jenny Learner, and Soloman Prichardo. Having grown up in rural Illinois with bumpy country roads, Elinore was fond of saying, "Abe Lincoln was a better President than a surveyor." Her lively, feisty spirit will be missed. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private services were held. Memorial donations may be made to the Canons Regular of St. John Cantius, 825 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60642 or St. Joseph Village, 4021 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60641. For further info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com
