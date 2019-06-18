|
VOLPENTESTA , ELIO age 71 of Highwood, formerly of Scottsdale, AZ. At rest June 16, 2019. Loving father of David (Alison) and Michelle (Robert) Schultz. Fond nonno of Mia, Justin and Taylor. Dear brother of Frank (Nella) Vole, Tony Vole, Nella (Mario) Molinaro, Anna Marie (Romano) DeLuca, Ercole Vole, Jr. and Ettore Volpentesta. Owner of Elio's Salon. Memorial visitation Wed., June 19, 2019 from 6 pm until memorial service 8 pm at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood 847-432-3878
