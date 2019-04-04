|
Dr. Eliot Becker, 78, beloved husband of the late Marion, nee Rotman; loving father of Jill (Chris) Kelly, Lauren (Steve) Cote, David (Stacey) Becker, Nancy (Dan) Velasco and Jennifer (Gary) Dumrauf; dear step father of Robert (Linda) Rotman; cherished grandfather of 14; treasured brother of Elaine Littman. Eliot was an accomplished dentist and a good friend to many. Memorial service Friday 11AM at Congregation Or Shalom, 21 W. Hawthorn Parkway, Vernon Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation (www.lupus.org), Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org). For information 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019