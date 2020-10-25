Elise passed away Oct. 20, 2020 in Loveland, CO where she and her husband Alexander Avram Gorun had recently relocated from Chicago. Her parents were Samuel J. Evans Jr. and Gloria Lewis Evans. She earned her MA from the Univ. of Illinois and retired from City Colleges of Chicago. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters Christine Evans Spencer and Amy Eve Avram Campbell, granddaughter Eva Elise Campbell, sister Eve Evans Earles, uncle John Overton Lewis, nephew Robert Evans Earles, niece Andrea Elise Earles and a host of beloved relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held in the future.





