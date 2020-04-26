|
Elise Resnick "Bunny", age 89, beloved wife of the late Eugene Resnick, happily married for 60 years; loving mother of Karen (Barry) Gersowsky, Susie (Ronald) Weiss and Nancy (Ross) Friedman; cherished "Bunnygram" of Molly (Marshall) Ball, Gregory (late) and Kevin Friedman, Sarah, Justin and Ryan Gersowsky, Emily, Mickey and Allison Weiss; dear sister of the late Joan Becker. The family would like to give a special thank you to Lina Dumayas for her care and devotion. Services and shiva were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GPF Foundation, www.gpffoundation.org, Ehlers-Danlos Society, www.ehlers-danlos.com or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. For info or to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020