Torczynski, Elise, M.D. passed away June 21, 2019 at the age of 85, in the Senior Star retirement home in Romeoville, Illinois. Elise was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Vincent and Helen Torczynski, her brother, Bob, and her husband Dr. Leon Jacobson. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie, her brother, Paul and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Elise was raised in the south side of Chicago, and attended Academy of Our Lady High School. She studied Nursing at St. Mary's of Notre Dame, receiving her RN in 1956. She joined the Grail, a Catholic group of laywomen that conducted overseas mission work, and was assigned to Ghana, West Africa. While there Elise decided to study medicine and applied to Marquette University, where she took pre-Med courses and graduated medical school in 1969. She took her residency inn ophthalmology and started her medical career at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology of the eye in Washington, D.C. Later, Dr. Torczynski worked at the University of South Florida, the VA Hospital in Tampa, the University of Chicago, Rush University, Cook County Hospital and Loyola University. She was the President of the Chicago Ophthalmology Society and the American Association of Ophthalmic Pathology. She retired from all professional work in 2014. Elise was active at St. Thomas the Apostle, her parish in Hyde Park, where she lived. She was always a great supporter of the unfortunate in society. Please make a contribution to a . Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (5472 S. Kimbark Ave.; Chicago, IL 60615). until the time of her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019