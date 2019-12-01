|
|
Eliseo Santos, 80, born in Pasig City, Philippines, passed away on November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Angelita. Adored father of Dolorisa (Daniel) Schombert, Eloisa (Emil Ray) Sanchez, and Jon Ellis Santos. Loving grandfather "Lolo" of Abigail, Mia, and Emily. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Eliseo worked for 30 years as a Cardiology Technician at the Cook County Hospital. He will be missed by all. Funeral services 9:15 AM, Saturday, December 7th, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, to St. Cornelius for a funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Friday, December 6, 3 PM to 8 PM. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019