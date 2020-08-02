Eliza Fogel. June 23, 2020. Ever wonderful wife of William Madej. Cherished daughter of Barbara Fogel (Dziopala) and the late Richard Niebelski and Melvyn Fogel. Devoted sister of Annette Niebelski, Pamela Fogel, and Bradley Fogel. Treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Eliza was a gifted writer, and although she's no longer with us, the stories she gave the world will live on forever. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to American Cancer Society
or the Colon Cancer Coalition would be appreciated. Memorial service will be private; with a public celebration of life at a later date. However, friends and family may view the service live on her birthday, Sunday, August 9 at 11AM or any time after at www.MitzvahFunerals.com
. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824).