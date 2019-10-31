|
Elizabeth "Ela" A. Ciezkowski "Zbyszewski" nee Szternal, age 82; loving mom of Margaret (Joseph) Stojak, Renee (David) Rogers, Paul (Bryn) Zbyszewski, and Joanna (Jorge) Gaytan; dearest grandmother of Tina, Nina, Richie, Haley, Maggie, Ellen, Michael, and Wrigley; cherished sister of Martha (Ron) Golubiec, and Eva (the late Les) Filipowicz; fond aunt of many. Friends and family will gather on Saturday, November 2 , 2019 at the St. John Brebeuf Church, 8301 N. Harlem Ave., Niles for 12:30 PM Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to Polish Scouting Organization: Dom Harcerski, 6434 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago IL 60634 will be appreciated. Funeral arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
