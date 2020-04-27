|
Elizabeth A. (Koehn) Lyons, age 84. Daughter of Otto R. and Coletta Koehn. Beloved wife for Sixty-four years of Thomas J. Lyons, C.P.D., loving mother of Michael T. (Mary), Kimberly A. Boruff (Paul), Christopher L., C.F.D. (Joan). Adored grandmother of eight and great grandmother of three, life long resident of Chicago and its suburbs. A world traveler for over twenty years, she visited every continent but Antarctica, walked the Great Wall, climbed the Eiffel tower, visited the tower of London, went on safari in South Africa, cruised the Danube, Amazon, and Yangtze rivers and visited every state of the United States. Passed away from a two-month battle with pneumonia, complicated by Alzheimer's disease. Private ceremony to be held at Markiewicz Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 28th followed by Interment services at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the A celebration of her life will be held sometime in the future. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020