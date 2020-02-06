Home

COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Elizabeth A. Malik Obituary
Elizabeth A. Malik (nee Van De Casteele) age 93. Beloved wife of the late Clifford. Loving mother of Marie (James Brownold and the late Andrew) Mack and Peter (Pamella) Malik. Cherished Busia of Steven (Jenna) and Peter J. (Amy) Mack. Devoted great grandmother of Andrew, Brandon, Tyler, Julia, and Nolan. Predeceased by her siblings Joseph Van De Casteele, Mary Kirn, Edna Huebsch, and Hazel Kopkowski. Fond aunt of many. She retired from 744 IBT and was a lifetime member of DAV # 14. Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Monica Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to Misericordia or Salvation Army appreciated. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
