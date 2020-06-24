Elizabeth A. McConkey
1934 - 2020
Elizabeth A. McConkey, "Betty", age 85, a longtime resident of West Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at her home at Lemont Franciscan Village. She was born on June 24, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN and was raised in Chicago. Betty is survived by her loving son, Kevin (Mary) McConkey; her cherished grandchildren, Michael (Kate) Kammes, Patrick (Delaney) McConkey, Kelly (Alex) Rosenbeck and her great-grandchildren, Asher and Peyton McConkey, Morgan and Madelyn Rosenbeck. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard E. McConkey; her loving daughter, Laura Arns; and her longtime companion of 38 years, Fred Rizza. Throughout her life Betty loved dogs, especially her Standard Poodles. She enjoyed being with her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Betty's life, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation Wednesday, June 24, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, June 25, 11:15 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville. A private interment will be held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For info 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich -jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
