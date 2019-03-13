Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Elizabeth O'Rourke
Elizabeth Ann (Betty) O'Rourke passed away peacefully at Mt. Carmel, Dubuque, Iowa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Betty was born on February 27, 1930, the beloved daughter of the late Gertrude (Cheval) and John O'Rourke. Cherished sister of Sr. Marcella O'Rourke, BVM, sister-in-law Gerry O'Rourke, loving Aunt of Daniel (Vicki) O'Rourke, Thomas (Terese) O'Rourke, James O'Rourke, Terrence (Joan) O'Rourke, niece-in-law Chari Berzanskis, and loving Great Aunt of Patrick (Amy), Katie, Michael (Shellie), Declan, Siobhan O'Rourkes, and loving Great Grand Aunt of Benjamin O'Rourke. Preceded in death by her parents, her Aunts Josephine O'Rourke and Myrtle McMahon, her brother John Reynolds O'Rourke and nephew John Reynolds O'Rourke. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16th 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL followed by a procession to St. Linus Parish, 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, IL Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For the loving and compassionate care given to Betty the past 9 years at Mt. Carmel, donations to Sisters of Charity, BVM, would be appreciate. (1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003-7991) For more information, please visit, www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019
