Elizabeth A. Pappadimas
(nee Kirsch) 82 from Chicago, IL, passed away on Sunday June 21,2020. Beloved wife of the late Gus A Pappadimas; Loving mother of the late Anne Marie (Peter) Zamora and Gus W (Lynn) Pappadimas; Loving grandmother of Penelope A and Gus R; Loving sister of the late Katherine (Harold) Moreth and the late Fredrick (Anne) Kirsch; Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Internment private. Memorial service celebrating her life will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church at a later date TBD due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Please visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
