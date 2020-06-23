(nee Kirsch) 82 from Chicago, IL, passed away on Sunday June 21,2020. Beloved wife of the late Gus A Pappadimas; Loving mother of the late Anne Marie (Peter) Zamora and Gus W (Lynn) Pappadimas; Loving grandmother of Penelope A and Gus R; Loving sister of the late Katherine (Harold) Moreth and the late Fredrick (Anne) Kirsch; Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Internment private. Memorial service celebrating her life will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church at a later date TBD due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Please visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.