Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:15 PM
Lawn Funeral Home
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:15 PM
Lawn Funeral Home
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Alexander Church
Elizabeth A. Richert Obituary
Elizabeth A. 'Betty' Richert (nee Neville), age 88, beloved wife of 62 years to the late Edward A. Richert; loving mother of Edward (Julie) and James Richert; dearest gram of Rebecca (Kyle) O'Connor, Margaret (Sean) Murphy, Kathleen (Chris) Murauski, Jennifer (Joseph) O'Hara, James and Brian Richert; cherished gram-gram of Elizabeth, Audrie, Emily and Charlotte. Visitation Saturday 9:00 A.M. until time of Funeral 2:15 P.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Alexander Church Mass 3:00 P.M. Interment Private. In lieu of Flowers memorials to Infant Welfare Society, 3600 W. Fullerton Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 or , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
