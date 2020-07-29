Surrounded by the love of her family, Betty Wetzel, nee Ewers, passed away on July 28 at the age of 97. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Betty and her family lived in several US cities before moving to Chicago in the 1930s. She graduated from Barat College and went on to earn her RN degree at Little Company of Mary Hospital, where she had a long and fulfilling career in nursing. Betty was married for 48 years to her beloved late husband, Joseph Wetzel, a WWII veteran and IBM employee with more than 30 years of service. Together they raised four daughters: Mary (Martin) King, Margaret (Wayne) Batkiewicz, Kathleen (Martin) Cassidy, and Joanne (Martin) O'Connor. It was her daughter Mary who cared so faithfully to Betty's needs these last 14 years. Along with her daughters, Betty is survived by her grandchildren Kevin (Sara Nadig) Batkiewicz, Julie (Juan Hernandez) Batkiewicz, Matthew O'Connor, Michael O'Connor and John O'Connor, and her great grandsons John, Noah and Ryan. Despite being a busy mom and nurse, Betty volunteered her time and talents to worthy causes that include The Courage Program and Port Ministries. Betty's family, friends and co-workers knew her as a kind and generous soul who was always ready to lend a helping hand. Without a doubt Betty left an indelible mark of goodness on the world. The funeral mass will be at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church at 10621 S. Kedvale in Oak Lawn at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 30. Interment St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. A luncheon in Betty's honor will be held at a later date when it is healthy and safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Advocate Hospice www.advocategiving.org
