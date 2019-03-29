|
(nee Sheehan). Age 88; beloved wife of the late William T. "Bib" Gay. Devoted mother of Diane (Joe) Shukstor, Bill, Cathy (Bob) Kurey and Jim (Rene) Gay.Cherished grandmother of Jamie (Laurie), Kristie (Dave), Heather (late Sal), Morgan, Bryce, Kelsey, and Keagan. Proud great-grandmother of Rachael, Corey, Brooke, Grace, Gianna, and Kamila. Dear sister of the late Mary, Sarah, Ted, Jim, and Johanna. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9 a.m. until Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019