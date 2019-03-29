Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Gay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Gay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Gay Obituary
(nee Sheehan). Age 88; beloved wife of the late William T. "Bib" Gay. Devoted mother of Diane (Joe) Shukstor, Bill, Cathy (Bob) Kurey and Jim (Rene) Gay.Cherished grandmother of Jamie (Laurie), Kristie (Dave), Heather (late Sal), Morgan, Bryce, Kelsey, and Keagan. Proud great-grandmother of Rachael, Corey, Brooke, Grace, Gianna, and Kamila. Dear sister of the late Mary, Sarah, Ted, Jim, and Johanna. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9 a.m. until Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.