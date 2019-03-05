|
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Kinder nee Fitzgerald, 93, of Prospect Heights, formerly of Chicago, beloved wife of the late William E.; loving mother of William A. (Sandra) and Robert F. (Paulette); loved grandmother of Michael and Gretchen (Eileen Wozniak) Kinder, Thomas and Robert Miloszewski and great grandmother of Gabriella Ficarra and Rhoen Miloszewski; dear sister of Robert (Nancy) and Jack (Carmen) Fitzgerald. Visitation 3 until 8 pm, Wednesday, at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arl. Hts. Prayers 9:45 am, Thursday from the Funeral Home, to St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Hts. for Mass at 10:30 am. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 4835 W Altgeld St., Chicago, IL 60639 appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019