Elizabeth Ann Kosin Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Kosin (85), nee Svehla, aka Betty, Max, Moosie and Granny B. Betty moved on from this world on April 24, 2020. Known as Max to her loving and softhearted husband Robert, who predeceased her in 2016. Adoring and nurturing mother to Catherine and David (Marilyn). Caring, tender and devoted grandmother to Michael and Elizabeth. Living angel to her dog-babies, Elmer, Stanley, Happy, Jessie, Curly, Eddie, Buddy and Buster. Tolerant admirer of the cats, Stella, Basil, Bubba, Frida, Zoe, Vera, Figaro, Ebenezer, Sam, Louie, Mickey, Milo and Henry. Gracious fan of Nora the bunny and Jazz the horse. Noncommittal to the various gerbils, rats, mice and salamanders we foisted upon her in our youth.

Betty was always happiest when with her family and while patting a fuzzy head and a cold nose. She enjoyed travel and outings with friends. Her greatest pleasures were the simplest the world could offer. Moosie appreciated a good book and a quiet seat by a stream. Always the voice of compassion and quiet strength, she moves on leaving the world a better place. These will be her legacy to her family and for that we are thankful. Special thanks to Ilona who gave mom the dignity she deserved during her final years. Maxie, when you see dad again, give him a break before you start getting him back in shape. Rome wasn't built in a day. Love you and rest in peace.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
