Elizabeth Newgren, nee Schwartz, 78 years. Beloved wife of Philip H. for 54 years. Cherished mother of Philip E. (Michelle) and Victor (Lili). Loving grandmother of Travis, Sofia, Ethan, and Aaron. Dear sister of Lawrence (Kathy) Schwartz and the late Jeanne and Paul. Fond aunt of Scott, Ryan, and Emily. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." Due to these unprecedented times, and the health and safety of all, visitation and funeral will have limited attendance on Monday, May 11th from 9 A.M. until time of service at 11 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.