Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Giles Church
1045 Columbian Ave.
Oak Park, IL
Elizabeth Ann O'Reilly-Amandes Obituary
Elizabeth Ann 'Beth Ann' O'Reilly-Amandes, age 64, of Oak Park; beloved wife of Paul C.; loving mother of Michael and Sarah (Charlie Hanover) Amandes; cherished gramma of David and Kate; dear sister of Willem, Cecilie, Chris, Gloria, Beau, Dorothy, Kate, Jamie, Ned, Henri, Eugene, Bridget and Bernadette; fond sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many. Memorial visitation 3 to 9 p.m. Monday January 20 (remembrances by family at 7 p.m.) at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. On Saturday January 25, family and friends will meet at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park for Mass at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Housing Forward (housingforward.org) where Beth Ann volunteered for years are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
