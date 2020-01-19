|
Elizabeth Ann 'Beth Ann' O'Reilly-Amandes, age 64, of Oak Park; beloved wife of Paul C.; loving mother of Michael and Sarah (Charlie Hanover) Amandes; cherished gramma of David and Kate; dear sister of Willem, Cecilie, Chris, Gloria, Beau, Dorothy, Kate, Jamie, Ned, Henri, Eugene, Bridget and Bernadette; fond sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many. Memorial visitation 3 to 9 p.m. Monday January 20 (remembrances by family at 7 p.m.) at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. On Saturday January 25, family and friends will meet at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park for Mass at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Housing Forward (housingforward.org) where Beth Ann volunteered for years are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020