Elizabeth Ann O'Sullivan
1926 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann (Betty) O'Sullivan was born on January 30th, 1926 in Dublin, Ireland and rose to heaven on September 26th, 2020. Betty was raised in Dublin and married James O'Sullivan of Belfast in 1953. The couple immigrated to Chicago a few days after Christmas in 1959. Betty was a devoted wife to Jim and their family, and a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Highland Park, Illinois. She worked for many years at Highland Park Hospital, and often spent her free time and many retirement years volunteering for Immaculate Conception and visiting the home-bound. She was a proud member of the St. Francis De Sales Association, a spiritual family made up of lay Catholics who choose to live their lives by the Gospel and according to St. Francis De Sales' teachings. Betty is survived by her son Ciarán O'Sullivan, wife Mary and their children Colin, Maeve and Liam of Highland Park, IL, and her son Cormac O'Sullivan, wife Kirsten and their children Brendan, Aidan, Arianna, and Sophia of Coralville, IA. Also surviving are nieces Susan Reilly Braid of Shropshire, England and Elizabeth Reilly Donlon of Dublin, Ireland; and other friends and relatives in Ireland, England and the United States. Preceding Betty in death were husband Jim, daughter Monica (Boston) and her sisters Mona and Brede. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 770 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035. A ticket is required to attend the mass at Immaculate Conception Church. To obtain a ticket to attend, please call Immaculate Conception Parish, 847-433-0130 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com to sign up. Per Betty's wishes, please make a donation to Catholic Charities of Lake County, Illinois; to Journey Care Hospice; or to your favorite charity. For a complete obituary, please visit Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home website.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
