Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Smith, age 29, is survived by her parents, the Honorable Justice James Fitzgerald Smith and Barbara A.(nee Lazaruis) Smith; her sister, Pamela Smith (Michael) Didden; her uncle Tom (Elaine) Lazaruis and aunt Catherine (Russell) Kwech; her fiancé Dominic Ambrosia; and a kaleidoscope of cherished cousins and devoted friends from all walks of life.
After battling interminable breathing complications and lifelong health issues inflicted by the hereditary villain cystic fibrosis, Liz completed her valiant fight for life on February 8, 2020. Upon her passing, she was finally able to "just be normal," her life's desire, breathing freely and painlessly with the Lord.
Born on February 18, 1990, Liz focused all her spontaneous energy in succeeding, thriving and inspiring others. Her life's goal was to be a counselor for troubled teens. She graduated from Dominican University with a degree in sociology and psychology. In between her innumerable hospital stays, she worked tirelessly to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis and, in 2016, was proudly featured as one of the "Salty Girls" in photographer Ian Pettigrew's collection exhibiting the physical effects of this genetic disease. Liz touched many lives with her positive attitude and concern for others. She will be forever remembered for her mischief, beauty and grace.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4 to 9 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. A Roman Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Liz's family kindly requests you consider a donation in her name to any of the following organizations, which were close to Liz's heart throughout her life: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The American Diabetes Association or The . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020