Elizabeth Ann (Reid) Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ann Smith (Reid) passed away on May 27, 2020 at age 90. She was born in Chicago, IL., on Feb. 28, 1930 to the late Benjamin A. Reid and Elizabeth A. Rinder Reid Doherty.

Elizabeth grew up on the south side of Chicago, later moving to Elmhurst, Il. She married Robert D. Smith on June 3, 1949. They made their home in Harwood Hts., IL. She worked for the Village of Harwood Hts. for 35 years as executive secretary to four mayors.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert. She survived by their four children Robert Jr., David, Tom and Sandra, along with her dear friend Nancy Foley whom she looked upon as a sister, her grand children and great grandchildren. Elizabeth was buried next to her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on June 3, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved