Elizabeth Ann Smith (Reid) passed away on May 27, 2020 at age 90. She was born in Chicago, IL., on Feb. 28, 1930 to the late Benjamin A. Reid and Elizabeth A. Rinder Reid Doherty.



Elizabeth grew up on the south side of Chicago, later moving to Elmhurst, Il. She married Robert D. Smith on June 3, 1949. They made their home in Harwood Hts., IL. She worked for the Village of Harwood Hts. for 35 years as executive secretary to four mayors.



She was preceded in death by her husband Robert. She survived by their four children Robert Jr., David, Tom and Sandra, along with her dear friend Nancy Foley whom she looked upon as a sister, her grand children and great grandchildren. Elizabeth was buried next to her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on June 3, 2020.





