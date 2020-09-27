Elizabeth Anne Porter (nee Molloy) age 69, passed away Tuesday September 22nd, 2020. Loving wife to Edward Porter for 45 years. Beloved Mother to Matthew (Elizabeth) Porter, Joseph Porter and Molly (Kevin) Nee. Dear Granma to Scarlett, James, Anastasia Dvorak and Daisy Porter. Daughter of the late John P. and Anne Molloy (nee Hughes). Sister to John P. (Janette) Molloy, Robert (Connie) Molloy and the late Thomas Molloy. Favorite Aunt, Great-Aunt, sister-in-law, niece, cousin and loyal friend to so many. Elizabeth worked as a special ed teacher and school psychologist for CPS and the surrounding suburbs. Visitation service will be held Monday September 28th, 2020 at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a private Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church on Tuesday September 29th, 2020. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, -insert name- Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store