Elizabeth Ayorkor Hammond-Apea of Park Forest, Illinois, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. She was born November 11, 1948, in Accra, Ghana, to Benjamin and Ester Ayorkor Hammond, and was the loving wife of Joseph Apea. An accomplished musician, dancer, singer, and choreographer, Lizzy traveled the world to share African and Ghanaian culture through music and dance. She was the beloved sister of Mary Hammond, Comfort Hammond, and Samuel Hammond, and devoted mother to sons, Mustapha Jarrah and Nathaniel O. Otoo. Her family and friends will miss her kind and generous spirit, as will the many people she taught and mentored through the years. A celebration of Lizzy's illustrious life will take place in the near future.





