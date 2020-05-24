Elizabeth Ayorker Hammond-Apea
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ayorkor Hammond-Apea of Park Forest, Illinois, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. She was born November 11, 1948, in Accra, Ghana, to Benjamin and Ester Ayorkor Hammond, and was the loving wife of Joseph Apea. An accomplished musician, dancer, singer, and choreographer, Lizzy traveled the world to share African and Ghanaian culture through music and dance. She was the beloved sister of Mary Hammond, Comfort Hammond, and Samuel Hammond, and devoted mother to sons, Mustapha Jarrah and Nathaniel O. Otoo. Her family and friends will miss her kind and generous spirit, as will the many people she taught and mentored through the years. A celebration of Lizzy's illustrious life will take place in the near future.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved