Elizabeth B. White
1915 - 2020
Elizabeth B. "Betty" White, died peacefully in her Beverly home after a beautiful long journey through life of 105 years. Betty was born July 26, 1915 to Hulda (Burke) & Albert Beich in Bloomington IL. She enjoyed her associations with the Fortnightly of Chicago, Infant Welfare Society, Chicago Symphony, her 'Proust' group and several other clubs & organizations. Mother's love of life included travel, philanthropy, family & friends. Her wit & wisdom were only second to her graciousness including her ready smile and easy laugh. Betty leaves behind her daughter Sara (Steve) Grassi, grandsons, Benjamin, Alexander (Kelsey), Christopher, many relatives and friends. She was proceeded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Dr. Raymond White and her son Timothy. Due to current circumstances, Interment at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, in Bloomington IL will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Church of the Holy Nativity, 9300 S Pleasant Ave. Chicago IL 60643, where Elizabeth had been a longtime faithful parishioner for many years. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
