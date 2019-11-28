|
Elizabeth "Betty" McCarthy nee Bosshart, 95, of Mt. Prospect, formerly of Niles; at rest November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Loving mother of Susan (Thomas) Lawn, John (Doryce), Joan (Robert) Casey, and Carol (William) DuBois. Proud grandmother of 16. Dear great grandmother of 7. Fond sister of Mary Lunkes, Jean Schordje, Ann Schultz, and the late Leo Bosshart, Lois Eckert, Thomas Bosshart, and Madelyn Klotter. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday November 30, 10 a.m. until time of funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, MFA # 6226A, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 28, 2019