Elizabeth D. Fenner (nee Niedermeyer), of Wheaton; 2/17/1930-11/1/2019. Earnest & caring mother of Susan (Richard) Haley, Michael Jarmula (Radha Kumar), & Judi (Paul) Smith; adoring grandmother of Brian (Kathleen) Haley & Colleen (George) Cerny; loving and proud great-grandma of George, Sean, & Elizabeth Cerny, and Nicholas & Daniel Haley; unique aunt of many nieces & nephews and their families. Liz was an energetic, determined, and sometimes defiant lady, known for her resourcefulness & resilience. She loved and cared for many pets in her lifetime. She was always on the lookout for her next adventure and greener pastures. She has now found the greenest. No services will be held. Liz has donated her remains to the Anatomical Gift Association, to be used for instruction in an area medical school. To honor Liz's memory, donations or adoptions would be appreciated through A.D.O.P.T Pet Shelter, 420 Industrial Dr., Naperville, IL 60563. Phone: (630) 355-2299. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019