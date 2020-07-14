1/1
Elizabeth D. Rummel Johnson
Elizabeth "Dill" D. Rummel Johnson, wife of Bruce J. Johnson, passed away peacefully on July 3rd in Lincolnshire, Illinois. She is survived by her children Diane (Peter) Brainard, John (Vicki) Rummel, and six grandchildren. Dill is preceded in death by her husband, Darwin "Doc" M. Rummel, and her son Mace. For decades, Dill was a very successful real estate agent on the North Shore. Yet even though she built a thriving career, Dill never allowed her professional life to interfere with her two most important priorities: raising a strong family as well as nurturing and sharing her strong faith. Dill's most fervent passion and dedication in life was to serve Jesus Christ. Among many charitable acts of service to the church, she hosted seminary students in her home for over 20 years. After moving to Sedgebrook, her faith and service manifested themselves through her leadership in Bible Study while continually remaining active at the Village Church of Lincolnshire. Since 1955, Dill was a summer resident of the Rod and Gun Club in Three Lakes, Wisconsin. She always had an open door policy for anyone wanting to stay and enjoy the beauty of the Northwoods. A true globetrotter, Dill traveled the world with her parents. This sense of adventure continued later in life when she traveled to many locations with her husband Bruce. Dill and Bruce shared a strong love not only for each other, but also for their shared faith and for the friendships of many. A virtual and in-person memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 15th at 1:30 P.M.. Village Church of Lincolnshire (VCL), located at 201 N. Riverwoods Road in Lake Forest, Illinois, strongly suggests that, due to COVID-19, those interested in attending please consider attending online: limited seating at the church is available by reservation. Please contact VCL at 847-295-7707 or e-mail office@evcl.org for a reservation or virtual link to the service. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to VCL.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
