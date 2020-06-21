I miss her so much. We traveled on The Path together and the last few years regularly met on Monday afternoon. My Spirit knows it's 2:00 on Mondays without clock or calendar since she left.
She and Joe are two of God's Special children. They will always have a space in my and my sons' hearts. Rest in heaven my Spiritual Sister.
Elizabeth Check, 80, died May 21, after an accidental fall related to Parkinson's Disease.
Betty was born August 20, 1939, to the late George Daly and Virginia Evans Daly. She leaves her beloved husband of 51 years, Joseph "Joe", her daughter Grace, son-in-law Hugh Yeman, and her darling granddaughter, Beatrice; her brother Bob Daly (Sheila), sister Kathy Daly, sister-in-law Chris (Ray Renaud), nieces Susan and Veronica, nephew Vincent, and grandnieces Muriel and Cecelia; and an extended family of cousins who loved and admired her.
Betty was born in Santa Monica, California and grew up in Newport, Rhode Island where she graduated from Rogers High School and Salve Regina College with her degree in nursing. She remained devoted to her Boston Daly family, especially her Aunt Gertrude.
Betty moved to Chicago where she taught in traditional hospital-based nursing programs and worked as a medical/surgical nurse. She met her future husband in an urban sociology class in 1967 while she was earning her Master of Science in Nursing at Loyola University.
Betty joined the new nursing programs in the Chicago City Colleges as an instructor. She married, gave birth to Grace, and created a nonprofit - the RN Tutoring Project - which for 21 years helped nursing graduates from all over the world become licensed RNs. Betty became a certified substance abuse counselor and then a clinical social worker, having received her MSW from the Jane Addams College of Social Work at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Betty demonstrated an intensely personal commitment to service. She was devoted to carrying a message of recovery through her participation in several mutual help fellowships where she was a beloved member, guide, and role model. She walked the walk.
Because of the current pandemic, a memorial and celebration of Betty's life will take place next year on Friday, May 21, 2021. Feel free to write in the guestbook linked below (where details will be posted later regarding the memorial) or email BettyCheckMemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to Doctors Without Borders and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.