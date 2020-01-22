Home

St Francis of Assisi Rectory
15050 Wolf Rd
Orland Park, IL 60467
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi church
15050 Wolf Rd,
Orland Park, IL
Elizabeth E Stadden (Gruber), 84, of Orland Park, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was the loving daughter of Virgie and William Gruber, who have preceded her in death. Elizabeth was a retiree from Oak Forest Hospital, and she will be lovingly remembered by her children; William, who preceded her in death, Veronica, Daniel, and Virginia Schaefer (Steve), and her grandchildren Daniel Stadden Jr., and Joshua, Nicholas, Noah, and Elizabeth Blake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi church,15050 Wolf Rd, Orland Park IL 60467, followed by inurnment at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite organization or charity in Elizabeth's name.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
