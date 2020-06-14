3/30/1941 – 5/16/2020
Elizabeth Ellen Selmier, née Geider, daughter of Roy A. Geider, M.D. and Vertha Fern (Lively) Geider was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 30, 1941. At eighteen months of age her father entered WWII as a Captain in the Third Auxiliary Surgical Group, he was eventually promoted to Major and served for three years before returning home in August of 1945 when Elizabeth's mother Vertha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Vertha succumbed to the disease September 2, 1946. Dr. Geider married Margaret Peters on December 11, 1947, who became Elizabeth's stepmother.
Elizabeth attended elementary school #57, then transferred to the newly finished Anna Pearl Hamilton School #77, followed by Thomas Carr Howe High School. In 1959 she became a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity, a membership she retained throughout her life. Elizabeth continued her education at DePauw University, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a BA in English Literature in 1962; followed by Northwestern University, graduating with honors with a MA in English Literature in 1963.
While in college, Elizabeth met fellow student Donald Ake whom she married in 1963. They were married for two years when Don died unexpectedly on August 23, 1965.
Elizabeth began her professional career as an editor at Scott Foresman, that was followed by administrative positions in Chicago based law offices, including at least 25 years at Stevenson, Rusin & Friedman. Elizabeth married a second time to William R. Selmier, which ended in divorce.
Elizabeth will be remembered for her great beauty, intelligence, wisdom, fierce independence, her sometimes outspoken nature, her love of reading and politics, both local and national. Elizabeth demonstrated tremendous generosity to both her family and Chicago area arts organizations. Her family will never visit Chicago without remembering her with love, along with her great appreciation for Chicago's zest and the many cultural opportunities that she so dearly enjoyed during the 58 years she resided there.
Elizabeth is pre-deceased by her parents Roy A. Geider, M.D., Vertha Fern (Lively) Geider; stepmother Margaret (Peters) Geider; brother, the Rev. Carl R. Geider; and husband Donald Ake. She is survived by her nephew, Gregory Geider (Suzanne) and niece, Gayle Geider, great nieces, Marina Christine Geider (all of Michigan) and Alexa Rae Geider of Colorado; cousins Jayne Ruble (Gary) of Indiana; Corliss "Corky" Hyatt (Jim) of Alabama; and Sarah Niswander Rudolph (Bruce) of California and many friends. Elizabeth's remains will be interred at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana at a later date. Please dedicate any gifts in her memory to any Chicago based arts organization or a charity of your choice.
Elizabeth Ellen Selmier, née Geider, daughter of Roy A. Geider, M.D. and Vertha Fern (Lively) Geider was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 30, 1941. At eighteen months of age her father entered WWII as a Captain in the Third Auxiliary Surgical Group, he was eventually promoted to Major and served for three years before returning home in August of 1945 when Elizabeth's mother Vertha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Vertha succumbed to the disease September 2, 1946. Dr. Geider married Margaret Peters on December 11, 1947, who became Elizabeth's stepmother.
Elizabeth attended elementary school #57, then transferred to the newly finished Anna Pearl Hamilton School #77, followed by Thomas Carr Howe High School. In 1959 she became a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity, a membership she retained throughout her life. Elizabeth continued her education at DePauw University, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a BA in English Literature in 1962; followed by Northwestern University, graduating with honors with a MA in English Literature in 1963.
While in college, Elizabeth met fellow student Donald Ake whom she married in 1963. They were married for two years when Don died unexpectedly on August 23, 1965.
Elizabeth began her professional career as an editor at Scott Foresman, that was followed by administrative positions in Chicago based law offices, including at least 25 years at Stevenson, Rusin & Friedman. Elizabeth married a second time to William R. Selmier, which ended in divorce.
Elizabeth will be remembered for her great beauty, intelligence, wisdom, fierce independence, her sometimes outspoken nature, her love of reading and politics, both local and national. Elizabeth demonstrated tremendous generosity to both her family and Chicago area arts organizations. Her family will never visit Chicago without remembering her with love, along with her great appreciation for Chicago's zest and the many cultural opportunities that she so dearly enjoyed during the 58 years she resided there.
Elizabeth is pre-deceased by her parents Roy A. Geider, M.D., Vertha Fern (Lively) Geider; stepmother Margaret (Peters) Geider; brother, the Rev. Carl R. Geider; and husband Donald Ake. She is survived by her nephew, Gregory Geider (Suzanne) and niece, Gayle Geider, great nieces, Marina Christine Geider (all of Michigan) and Alexa Rae Geider of Colorado; cousins Jayne Ruble (Gary) of Indiana; Corliss "Corky" Hyatt (Jim) of Alabama; and Sarah Niswander Rudolph (Bruce) of California and many friends. Elizabeth's remains will be interred at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana at a later date. Please dedicate any gifts in her memory to any Chicago based arts organization or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.