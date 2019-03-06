|
Elizabeth Frances Calabrese, born May 4, 1931; Died February 28, 2019; Loving daughter of the late Margaret Houlihan and Frank G. Maness; Beloved wife of the late Dominic Calabrese; devoted mother of Dominic, Samuel (Susan) and Joseph (Kathy); and sister of Kathleen and the late Geraldine, Eileen, Rosemary and Ellen. Grandmother of Monica, Mary, Mark, Maria, Agnes, Miriam (Bogdan), Pauline (TJ), Joe (Kylie) and Liz; great-grandmother of Julian, Jayden, Joel, Eviana, Roger, Benjamin, Anya, Solomia, Kendrick. There will be a visitation on Thursday, March 7, from 4 pm to 8:30 pm at the Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont (near Oak Park Avenue) on Chicago's northwest side. There will be a second visitation at 10 am followed by an 11 am funeral mass on Friday, March 8, at St. Bartholomew's Church, 4949 W. Patterson (near Cicero and Addison) also on the northwest side. Then burial will take place at Mount Olive Cemetery, 3800 N. Narragansett. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Chicago Lighthouse (Financial Development Dept), 1850 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago 60608
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019