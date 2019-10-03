Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Alice Millar Chapel
1870 Sheridan Road
Evanston, IL
1940 - 2019
Elizabeth G. Stout Obituary
Rev. Elizabeth G. Stout, born June 8, 1940 passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 in Evanston, IL. She will be remembered as a friend, writer, artist, spiritual director, life long scholar, receiving degrees from Northwestern University, McCormick Theological Seminary, Loyola University and The New Seminary of NYC. She was a tireless volunteer for many organizations. Memorial Service Sunday, November 10, 1:30pm, Alice Millar Chapel 1870 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL. Reception following in Parks Hall. Donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to Interfaith Action of Evanston.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019
