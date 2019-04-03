|
Elizabeth "Betty" Gansinger. Beloved daughter of the late Katherine & Frank Gansinger. Loving sister of the late Anna Marie. Proud aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Dear friend of many. Funeral Friday 9:30 am at St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin in Oak Lawn. Interment private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Devoted Chicago Public School teacher for many years. In lieu of flowers, Masses or memorials to Medical Missionaries of Mary, 3410 W. 60th Place, Chicago, IL 60629 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019