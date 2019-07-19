Home

Elizabeth Gems Petrillo


1934 - 2019
Elizabeth Gems Petrillo Obituary
Elizabeth Petrillo was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1934, the daughter of Oscar and Alma Gems. She married William Petrillo in 1953 and had five children: Leesa, Christa, Veronica, Paul, and John. Liz is survived by her children, 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Liz was an ob/gyn nurse and a strong advocate for women and children. In her latter years, she spent the winters in Sun City, Arizona and her summers at her beloved "treehouse" in Oxford, Wisconsin. Liz was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. A memorial service for Liz will be held on Sat., July 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 607 W Belvidere Rd, Rt. 120, Grayslake, IL 60030.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
