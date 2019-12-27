|
Elizabeth Goldman Dunn, age 59, of Chicago passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family in the early hours of December 22nd. Beloved wife of John W. Dunn for almost 30 years and loving mother of Kristen Dunn. Cherished daughter of Nancy (Don) Harrison and Isaac/Sandy (Jennifer) Goldman. Dear sister of Peter (Jessica) Goldman and fond aunt of Shoshana, Simon, and Lev Goldman. Throughout her life, Liz dealt heroically with her many health problems demonstrating courage and resilience. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. Friends are encouraged to share memories with the family from 10 AM Sunday, December 29, until time of funeral service at 11 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Scleroderma Research would be most appreciated: Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541 N. Fairbanks Ct. Ste 800, Chicago IL 60611 (note in memory of Elizabeth Dunn in memo), or online at giving.nm.org/elizabethdunn. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019