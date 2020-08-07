Elizabeth Wilson Gotsch, born October 23, 1936, to Robert and Hattie Wilson of Traverse City, Michigan, died in the early hours of July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Richard Gotsch of Northbrook, Illinois, Elizabeth was a devoted mother to four children, their spouses and her cherished grandchildren, including Maria Gotsch (New York, NY); Peter Gotsch and Jana French (Chicago, IL), Olivia (19) and Thomas (14) Gotsch; Kristina and Stephen Tober (Denver, CO), Jacob (22), Sam (21) and Luke (18) Tober; Susanna Gotsch and Kris Hartner (Naperville, IL), Paul (21) and Kate (19) Hartner. She is also survived by sister Alice Bruening and her husband Rev. Philip Bruening.
Elizabeth spent her entire life making every person she met feel relevant and loved. She attended Concordia Fort Wayne and graduated with a B.S. from Concordia University Chicago In River Forest, then taught for two years in Bronxville, NY. Elizabeth never tired of learning and enriching the lives of her children, grandchildren, friends and community. Her commitment to her community included Art Associates for the Art Institute of Chicago, editor of Grace Notes, and chair of Friends of Lutheran World Relief. She shared her passion for liturgical and English choral music, serving for decades as the Children's Choir Director at her husband's congregation Grace Lutheran Church, Northbrook, IL. Music filled her soul, whether it was Marc Cohn, Genesis or Kings College Choir. She researched and found her orphaned father's siblings in England and created strong bonds with them during frequent trips abroad. She adored her seven grandchildren, and deeply respected their unique personalities and talents. She leaves behind many dear friends who will miss her sharp wit, empathy and companionship. Elizabeth passed away after spending the week with family in her beloved state of Michigan and will be buried in Leelanau County next to her husband with whom she shared 51 years of love, kindness, faith, adventure and joy.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a gift in Elizabeth Gotsch's memory to one of these organizations:
1) Ascendigo https://www.ascendigo.org/ways-to-give/
Grandson Luke Tober has participated in Ascendigo's programs for 8 years and will become a resident there this fall in their Adult Enrichment Program.
Click on Donate Today. You can indicate there that your donation is a tribute gift in memory of Elizabeth. You may also donate by mail to: Ascendigo Autism Services, 818 Industry Place, Carbondale, CO 81623
2) The Leelanau Conservancy <https://www.leelanauconservancy.org/donate/
> <https://www.leelanauconservancy.org/donate/
>which preserves the natural and farmland in an area that Elizabeth loved.
3) Exodus World Service <https://exodusworldservice.org/
> which welcomes and befriends refugees.
Elizabeth and her family are being cared for by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home.